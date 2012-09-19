Hours/Admission
Due to COVID-19 and for the safety of our community, the Gardens will remain closed through May 31.
Advanced tickets are required for admission; no walk-in admissions will be allowed.
Buy Tickets
Regular Season
Open daily April 15-October 31
9am – 5pm
Members: Free
Adults: $20
Seniors & Veterans: $18
Children (3 -17): $10
Children under 3: Free
Directions
132 Botanical Gardens Drive Boothbay, Maine 04537 Get Driving Directions or Information about Arriving by Boat
Master Plan
Discover more about CMBG’s master plan. From an interactive map to updates about the project, we invite guests to learn more as we move through this exciting and transformative process.